Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo near downtown Chandler. No carpet. Owner will cover HOA, wifi and cable TV. Tenant covers utilities. 6 month lease only. Community pool, and 2 assigned covered parking spots right in front of the unit. All appliances included. Single story. Ready for move in today! No pets. Security deposit, cleaning deposit, and first month's rent due before move in. $25 background check per adult