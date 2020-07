7113 West Linda Lane

Amenities

THIS 3BR/3BA "lLIKE NEW" TOWN HOME WILL NOT DISAPPOINT. PATIO OR BALCONIES ON ALL THREE LEVELS OVERLOOKING THE GREENBELT WITH STACKABLE, SLIDING DOORS. FULL KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO ENTERTAIN AND TWO LARGE BEDROOMS ON THE SECOND LEVEL. LARGE MASTER BR ON 3RD FLOOR WITH HUGE, WALK-IN CLOSET. EXTRA ROOM (SUNROOM) ON FIRST FLOOR. FULL BATHROOMS ON EVERY LEVEL. NO LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE. NEXT TO CHANDLER PAVILIONS FOR GREAT SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAY, 10 AND MINUTES FROM THE AIRPORT. REQUIREMENTS: GOOD CREDIT, NO OPEN JUDGMENTS, COMBINED INCOME OF THREE TIMES THE AMOUNT OF THE MONTHLY RENT. 4% MUNICIPAL TAX ADDED TO MONTHLY RENT, $55 APPLICATION FEE, $150.00 ADMIN FEE, SECURITY DEPOSIT IS SAME AMOUNT AS RENT.