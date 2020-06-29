All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:22 AM

710 W Saragosa Street

710 West Saragosa Street · No Longer Available
Location

710 West Saragosa Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely beautiful- Updated, 3bed, 2 bath, single story home just steps from park! Super clean, with a greatroom layout, vaulted ceilings, split master & eat in kitchen. Hardwood & tile floors throughout with carpet only in master br and 1 of 2 guest rooms. Eat in kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances & upgraded fixtures. Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and bright, gorgeous master bath with dual sinks, separate tub & shower and large, walk in closet with built in shelves. Other thoughtful features include water softener, ceiling fans, nest t-stat and plantation shutters throughout. Beautiful grass front and back yards with oversized covered patio out back. And home is just steps from sprawling San Marcos Park. Easy access to 202 and 101 freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 W Saragosa Street have any available units?
710 W Saragosa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 W Saragosa Street have?
Some of 710 W Saragosa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 W Saragosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 W Saragosa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 W Saragosa Street pet-friendly?
No, 710 W Saragosa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 710 W Saragosa Street offer parking?
Yes, 710 W Saragosa Street offers parking.
Does 710 W Saragosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 W Saragosa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 W Saragosa Street have a pool?
No, 710 W Saragosa Street does not have a pool.
Does 710 W Saragosa Street have accessible units?
No, 710 W Saragosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 710 W Saragosa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 W Saragosa Street has units with dishwashers.
