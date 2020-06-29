710 W Saragosa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely beautiful- Updated, 3bed, 2 bath, single story home just steps from park! Super clean, with a greatroom layout, vaulted ceilings, split master & eat in kitchen. Hardwood & tile floors throughout with carpet only in master br and 1 of 2 guest rooms. Eat in kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances & upgraded fixtures. Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and bright, gorgeous master bath with dual sinks, separate tub & shower and large, walk in closet with built in shelves. Other thoughtful features include water softener, ceiling fans, nest t-stat and plantation shutters throughout. Beautiful grass front and back yards with oversized covered patio out back. And home is just steps from sprawling San Marcos Park. Easy access to 202 and 101 freeways!