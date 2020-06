Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great south Tempe/Chandler home in the Kyrene Corridor - 3 bed/2 bath home with new carpet, new paint, remodeled bathrooms, wood flooring, upgraded appliances, 2 car garage, ceiling fans... This home is perfectly located down the street from Desert Breeze Park, Kyrene Schools, Chandler Mall, 101, 202 60 and I10 freeways, lots of great places to eat, you wont find a better location for this price. Apply now before its gone.



(RLNE5536667)