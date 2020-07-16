All apartments in Chandler
688 W Coconino Place
688 W Coconino Place

688 West Coconino Place · (602) 524-6126
Location

688 West Coconino Place, Chandler, AZ 85248

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 688 W Coconino Place · Avail. Jul 25

$2,995

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
688 W Coconino Place Available 07/25/20 GORGEOUS EXECUTIVE RENTAL IN FULTON RANCH!! - Hurry to this beautiful single-level, 3700 square foot home in stunning Fulton Ranch! the home features 4 bedrooms, a den/office with French doors, AND a bonus room! The exquisite gourmet kitchen has oversized cherry cabinets, high-end stainless steel appliances, and granite slab counters! The master bedroom is split, with a huge master bath and closet! One of the secondary bedrooms is ensuite! Private grassy backyard with a built-in BBQ! Landscaping service is included!

(RLNE5932504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 688 W Coconino Place have any available units?
688 W Coconino Place has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 688 W Coconino Place currently offering any rent specials?
688 W Coconino Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 W Coconino Place pet-friendly?
No, 688 W Coconino Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 688 W Coconino Place offer parking?
No, 688 W Coconino Place does not offer parking.
Does 688 W Coconino Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 688 W Coconino Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 W Coconino Place have a pool?
No, 688 W Coconino Place does not have a pool.
Does 688 W Coconino Place have accessible units?
No, 688 W Coconino Place does not have accessible units.
Does 688 W Coconino Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 688 W Coconino Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 688 W Coconino Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 688 W Coconino Place does not have units with air conditioning.
