671 S VALENCIA Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Clean, newer (2011) home with 3 bedrooms + den, in close-in Chandler. Beautiful island kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and refrigerator! Kitchen is open to the great room with vaulted ceilings - light and bright. Split master with vaulted ceilings, and master bath with 2 sinks, spacious shower and walk-in closet. This home has it all... ceiling fans, blinds, soft water, garage cabinets, neutral two-tone paint, and more! Spacious and private backyard with low maintenance landscaping and an east-facing covered patio. Two doors down to neighborhood park and just minutes to Intel, the Chandler Mall, 202, 101 and I10. Kyrene schools. *** No smoking, pets subject to landlord approval (no cats/no aggressive breed dogs), $35 app fee per applicant 18 or over. ***