Chandler, AZ
671 S VALENCIA Place
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

671 S VALENCIA Place

671 South Valencia Place · No Longer Available
Location

671 South Valencia Place, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Clean, newer (2011) home with 3 bedrooms + den, in close-in Chandler. Beautiful island kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and refrigerator! Kitchen is open to the great room with vaulted ceilings - light and bright. Split master with vaulted ceilings, and master bath with 2 sinks, spacious shower and walk-in closet. This home has it all... ceiling fans, blinds, soft water, garage cabinets, neutral two-tone paint, and more! Spacious and private backyard with low maintenance landscaping and an east-facing covered patio. Two doors down to neighborhood park and just minutes to Intel, the Chandler Mall, 202, 101 and I10. Kyrene schools. *** No smoking, pets subject to landlord approval (no cats/no aggressive breed dogs), $35 app fee per applicant 18 or over. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 S VALENCIA Place have any available units?
671 S VALENCIA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 671 S VALENCIA Place have?
Some of 671 S VALENCIA Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 671 S VALENCIA Place currently offering any rent specials?
671 S VALENCIA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 S VALENCIA Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 671 S VALENCIA Place is pet friendly.
Does 671 S VALENCIA Place offer parking?
Yes, 671 S VALENCIA Place offers parking.
Does 671 S VALENCIA Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 671 S VALENCIA Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 S VALENCIA Place have a pool?
No, 671 S VALENCIA Place does not have a pool.
Does 671 S VALENCIA Place have accessible units?
No, 671 S VALENCIA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 671 S VALENCIA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 671 S VALENCIA Place has units with dishwashers.
