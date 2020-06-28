All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 670 E Gila Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
670 E Gila Lane
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

670 E Gila Lane

670 East Gila Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

670 East Gila Lane, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath on just over a 1/4 acre lot and backs to the newly renovated Community Park with Walking/Biking Path, Baseball Field, Volleyball Court, Basketball Court and Children's Playground. This home has Low-E Dual pane windows and added insulation for improved energy costs! Landscape maintenance, front and back, is included in the lease at no cost to you! Homes has Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Built-in Microwave and all other appliances. The home has an RV Gate and 2 car garage. Move in costs to include 1st Month's rent (plus 1.5% for City of Chandler tax) and One Month's Security Deposit. Available for immediate move in. Credit/Background check required for all applicants 18 years of age or older at $30 per person. Pets okay with Lessor approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 E Gila Lane have any available units?
670 E Gila Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 670 E Gila Lane have?
Some of 670 E Gila Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 E Gila Lane currently offering any rent specials?
670 E Gila Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 E Gila Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 670 E Gila Lane is pet friendly.
Does 670 E Gila Lane offer parking?
Yes, 670 E Gila Lane offers parking.
Does 670 E Gila Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 670 E Gila Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 E Gila Lane have a pool?
No, 670 E Gila Lane does not have a pool.
Does 670 E Gila Lane have accessible units?
No, 670 E Gila Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 670 E Gila Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 670 E Gila Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College