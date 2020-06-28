670 E Gila Lane

Amenities

Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath on just over a 1/4 acre lot and backs to the newly renovated Community Park with Walking/Biking Path, Baseball Field, Volleyball Court, Basketball Court and Children's Playground. This home has Low-E Dual pane windows and added insulation for improved energy costs! Landscape maintenance, front and back, is included in the lease at no cost to you! Homes has Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Built-in Microwave and all other appliances. The home has an RV Gate and 2 car garage. Move in costs to include 1st Month's rent (plus 1.5% for City of Chandler tax) and One Month's Security Deposit. Available for immediate move in. Credit/Background check required for all applicants 18 years of age or older at $30 per person. Pets okay with Lessor approval.