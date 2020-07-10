All apartments in Chandler
661 N Aspen Dr
661 North Aspen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

661 North Aspen Drive, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb6860205f ---- *Available NOW Two level single family home in Lakeside Shores. Home features: .Dining room has a ceiling fan, tile floor and door to patio .Living room has vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, plant shelves and tile floor .Family room has ceiling fan, built-in shelves and tile floor .Kitchen has tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, pantry closet and granite countertops .Laundry in inside closet in downstairs bathroom includes washer & dryer .All bedrooms are located upstairs featuring ceiling fans .Master bedroom upstairs has walk-in closet, ceiling fan, built-in shelves and drawers .Master bathroom has bathtub and shower combo, double sinks and tile floor .Grass front yard- HOA maintains front yard only .Desert rear yard with a covered patio, includes its own private entry to the community pool! .Community features a lake, parks, greenbelts and fountains .Location!!! close to Chandler Fashion Square Center, 1-10, Loops 101 & 202, restaurants and more! Sorry, no pets are permitted per the homeowners request. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *All Applicants must have a minimum of a 2 year rental history together in order to be considered. *Security Deposits: .$1350.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 N Aspen Dr have any available units?
661 N Aspen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 661 N Aspen Dr have?
Some of 661 N Aspen Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 N Aspen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
661 N Aspen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 N Aspen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 661 N Aspen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 661 N Aspen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 661 N Aspen Dr offers parking.
Does 661 N Aspen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 661 N Aspen Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 N Aspen Dr have a pool?
Yes, 661 N Aspen Dr has a pool.
Does 661 N Aspen Dr have accessible units?
No, 661 N Aspen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 661 N Aspen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 661 N Aspen Dr has units with dishwashers.

