661 N Aspen Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb6860205f ---- *Available NOW Two level single family home in Lakeside Shores. Home features: .Dining room has a ceiling fan, tile floor and door to patio .Living room has vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, plant shelves and tile floor .Family room has ceiling fan, built-in shelves and tile floor .Kitchen has tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, pantry closet and granite countertops .Laundry in inside closet in downstairs bathroom includes washer & dryer .All bedrooms are located upstairs featuring ceiling fans .Master bedroom upstairs has walk-in closet, ceiling fan, built-in shelves and drawers .Master bathroom has bathtub and shower combo, double sinks and tile floor .Grass front yard- HOA maintains front yard only .Desert rear yard with a covered patio, includes its own private entry to the community pool! .Community features a lake, parks, greenbelts and fountains .Location!!! close to Chandler Fashion Square Center, 1-10, Loops 101 & 202, restaurants and more! Sorry, no pets are permitted per the homeowners request. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *All Applicants must have a minimum of a 2 year rental history together in order to be considered. *Security Deposits: .$1350.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application.