Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
658 N POPLAR Court
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:56 AM

658 N POPLAR Court

658 North Poplar Court · No Longer Available
Location

658 North Poplar Court, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This is a great home on a cul-de-sac lot in quiet Gila Springs-4 bedrooms plus a den-note: 3rd car bay was enclosed as bonus room $18K in dual pane window $12K in Tiles wood looking flooring, wood blinds. Home has a beautifully upgraded kitchen with granite counter top, SST appliances, light fixtures and updated windows, Open family room w/wood burning fireplace. 9-12' ceilings. Fully landscaped front and back with the fenced pool. Minutes driving to freeway 1-10, 101, 202. Great Kyrene School District. Hurry this won't last long :) All appliances included: washer/dryer, Refrigerator, built-in Microwave etc. MOVE IN READY ~!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 658 N POPLAR Court have any available units?
658 N POPLAR Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 658 N POPLAR Court have?
Some of 658 N POPLAR Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 658 N POPLAR Court currently offering any rent specials?
658 N POPLAR Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 N POPLAR Court pet-friendly?
No, 658 N POPLAR Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 658 N POPLAR Court offer parking?
No, 658 N POPLAR Court does not offer parking.
Does 658 N POPLAR Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 658 N POPLAR Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 N POPLAR Court have a pool?
Yes, 658 N POPLAR Court has a pool.
Does 658 N POPLAR Court have accessible units?
No, 658 N POPLAR Court does not have accessible units.
Does 658 N POPLAR Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 658 N POPLAR Court has units with dishwashers.
