658 N POPLAR Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

This is a great home on a cul-de-sac lot in quiet Gila Springs-4 bedrooms plus a den-note: 3rd car bay was enclosed as bonus room $18K in dual pane window $12K in Tiles wood looking flooring, wood blinds. Home has a beautifully upgraded kitchen with granite counter top, SST appliances, light fixtures and updated windows, Open family room w/wood burning fireplace. 9-12' ceilings. Fully landscaped front and back with the fenced pool. Minutes driving to freeway 1-10, 101, 202. Great Kyrene School District. Hurry this won't last long :) All appliances included: washer/dryer, Refrigerator, built-in Microwave etc. MOVE IN READY ~!!