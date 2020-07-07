All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:15 PM

654 East Carla Vista Drive

654 East Carla Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

654 East Carla Vista Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Amenities

dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Refurbished 3 bed 1 bath home. New luxury vinyl flooring throughout in beautiful neutral tone. New interior and exterior paint, New kitchen with all the appliances. New wood faux blinds throughout. On large lot with easy gravel landscape. Covered Carport with large storage room. No HOA. Centrally located to downtown chandler with shopping and restaurants.

Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116

NOTE; due to Real Estate Fraud activity in Arizona, Please do not wire any money to individuals. We will never ask you to do this.

There is a nonrefundable adult application fee per adult over the age of 18. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply. Monthly 25.00 pet rent per pet. Renters Insurance is required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 East Carla Vista Drive have any available units?
654 East Carla Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 654 East Carla Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
654 East Carla Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 East Carla Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 654 East Carla Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 654 East Carla Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 654 East Carla Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 654 East Carla Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 East Carla Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 East Carla Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 654 East Carla Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 654 East Carla Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 654 East Carla Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 654 East Carla Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 East Carla Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 654 East Carla Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 654 East Carla Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

