654 East Carla Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Refurbished 3 bed 1 bath home. New luxury vinyl flooring throughout in beautiful neutral tone. New interior and exterior paint, New kitchen with all the appliances. New wood faux blinds throughout. On large lot with easy gravel landscape. Covered Carport with large storage room. No HOA. Centrally located to downtown chandler with shopping and restaurants.



Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116



NOTE; due to Real Estate Fraud activity in Arizona, Please do not wire any money to individuals. We will never ask you to do this.



There is a nonrefundable adult application fee per adult over the age of 18. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply. Monthly 25.00 pet rent per pet. Renters Insurance is required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.