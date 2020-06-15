All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6481 S WINDSTREAM Place

6481 South Windstream Place · (480) 409-4844
Location

6481 South Windstream Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Springfield

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL. GOLF COMMUNITY. The perfect little house in the perfect ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY, SPRINGFIELD. North/South exposure with the back patio facing South. Remodeled and fresh paint inside and out. New furniture and everything else is new too. Spacious white and bright kitchen open to dining and great room for lounging and entertaining. Bedroom one is a beach queen themed and has a full bath right beside. Enter the king-sized master bedroom through double doors. Large Television included and picture window look onto the private backyard. The en-suite master bath has double sinks and a walk-in shower. Attached is a massive walk in closet, easy living for two. Tile in all the right places. Carpet just where it should be. Inside full laundry room. Special computer desk so you can stay in touch while you are away. Grill, oversized covered patio with lounge chairs, and dining for six. Two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6481 S WINDSTREAM Place have any available units?
6481 S WINDSTREAM Place has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6481 S WINDSTREAM Place have?
Some of 6481 S WINDSTREAM Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6481 S WINDSTREAM Place currently offering any rent specials?
6481 S WINDSTREAM Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6481 S WINDSTREAM Place pet-friendly?
No, 6481 S WINDSTREAM Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 6481 S WINDSTREAM Place offer parking?
Yes, 6481 S WINDSTREAM Place does offer parking.
Does 6481 S WINDSTREAM Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6481 S WINDSTREAM Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6481 S WINDSTREAM Place have a pool?
No, 6481 S WINDSTREAM Place does not have a pool.
Does 6481 S WINDSTREAM Place have accessible units?
No, 6481 S WINDSTREAM Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6481 S WINDSTREAM Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6481 S WINDSTREAM Place has units with dishwashers.
