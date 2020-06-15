6481 S WINDSTREAM Place

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL. GOLF COMMUNITY. The perfect little house in the perfect ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY, SPRINGFIELD. North/South exposure with the back patio facing South. Remodeled and fresh paint inside and out. New furniture and everything else is new too. Spacious white and bright kitchen open to dining and great room for lounging and entertaining. Bedroom one is a beach queen themed and has a full bath right beside. Enter the king-sized master bedroom through double doors. Large Television included and picture window look onto the private backyard. The en-suite master bath has double sinks and a walk-in shower. Attached is a massive walk in closet, easy living for two. Tile in all the right places. Carpet just where it should be. Inside full laundry room. Special computer desk so you can stay in touch while you are away. Grill, oversized covered patio with lounge chairs, and dining for six. Two car garage.