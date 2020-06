Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

CHANDLER 3 BED/2.5 BATH NEAR ARIZONA AVE & PECOS - GREAT LOCATION! - THIS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME HAS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR THE FAMILY WITH IT'S OPEN CONCEPT GREAT ROOM THAT IS OPEN TO THE KITCHEN AND DINING. THE SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES A WALK-IN CLOSET, SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER AND DOUBLE SINKS. PLUS AN UPSTAIRS LOFT AREA. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW LAMINATE FLOORING UPSTAIRS AND TILE ON MAIN LEVEL. NO CARPET!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5076952)