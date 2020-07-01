6442 West Park Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage cats allowed

This stunning 6 bedroom, 3 bath, 4 car garage is spacious and full of upgrades! This home features a formal sitting area and dining room which flows into the kitchen that overlooks the spacious living room. There are two bedrooms and a full bath downstairs in addition to the master suite, two standard-size rooms and a huge bonus room upstairs for a total of six different bedrooms. The meticulously maintained landscape and the sparkling pool create an additional space in which to enjoy this home and can be your own desert oasis. Both landscape and pool service will be provided!



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $2750

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet if approved

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience

https://rently.com/properties/



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,150, Available 1/31/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.