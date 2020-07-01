All apartments in Chandler
6442 West Park Avenue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

6442 West Park Avenue

6442 West Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6442 West Park Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85226
Ray Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
This stunning 6 bedroom, 3 bath, 4 car garage is spacious and full of upgrades! This home features a formal sitting area and dining room which flows into the kitchen that overlooks the spacious living room. There are two bedrooms and a full bath downstairs in addition to the master suite, two standard-size rooms and a huge bonus room upstairs for a total of six different bedrooms. The meticulously maintained landscape and the sparkling pool create an additional space in which to enjoy this home and can be your own desert oasis. Both landscape and pool service will be provided!

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $2750
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet if approved
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,150, Available 1/31/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6442 West Park Avenue have any available units?
6442 West Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6442 West Park Avenue have?
Some of 6442 West Park Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6442 West Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6442 West Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6442 West Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6442 West Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6442 West Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6442 West Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 6442 West Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6442 West Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6442 West Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6442 West Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 6442 West Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6442 West Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6442 West Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6442 West Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

