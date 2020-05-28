All apartments in Chandler
6423 West Victoria Lane
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:15 AM

6423 West Victoria Lane

6423 West Victoria Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6423 West Victoria Lane, Chandler, AZ 85226
Ray Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fully Furnished Home in Ray Ranch Estates. Over 4,000 square feet and features six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with a heated swimming pool. Three bedrooms have en suite bathrooms while the others share a bathroom. There is also a wet bar and a half bath downstairs. All but one of the bedrooms feature a king-size bed for the best relaxation possible. The last bedroom is outfitted with two queen beds. The luxurious home also has a three-car attached garage and smart TV's in every bedroom along with a 65" TV in the family room. Enjoy the outdoor dining table, gas grill, fenced pool, covered seating area w/ cushioned seating & fire pit! Minimum 3 months rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6423 West Victoria Lane have any available units?
6423 West Victoria Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6423 West Victoria Lane have?
Some of 6423 West Victoria Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6423 West Victoria Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6423 West Victoria Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6423 West Victoria Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6423 West Victoria Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 6423 West Victoria Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6423 West Victoria Lane offers parking.
Does 6423 West Victoria Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6423 West Victoria Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6423 West Victoria Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6423 West Victoria Lane has a pool.
Does 6423 West Victoria Lane have accessible units?
No, 6423 West Victoria Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6423 West Victoria Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6423 West Victoria Lane has units with dishwashers.

