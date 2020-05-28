6423 West Victoria Lane

Amenities

Fully Furnished Home in Ray Ranch Estates. Over 4,000 square feet and features six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with a heated swimming pool. Three bedrooms have en suite bathrooms while the others share a bathroom. There is also a wet bar and a half bath downstairs. All but one of the bedrooms feature a king-size bed for the best relaxation possible. The last bedroom is outfitted with two queen beds. The luxurious home also has a three-car attached garage and smart TV's in every bedroom along with a 65" TV in the family room. Enjoy the outdoor dining table, gas grill, fenced pool, covered seating area w/ cushioned seating & fire pit! Minimum 3 months rental.