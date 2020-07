Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Check out the Spectacular entry of this fantastic North South Exposure, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a great view of Apache Park. This home has fresh designer paint, new high grade carpet with 8lb pad and fresh fixtures. The kitchen is equip with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and maple cabinets. Vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, large tile and a loft for an additional office desk. Lush landscape in this amazing back yard. Don't miss out.