638 N Diane Ct.

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Coming in Soon!! 3 Bed, 2 bath single level home in great Chandler location. - GREAT HOME IN A WONDERFUL AREA: 3Brms & 2Baths,Ceramic Tile in all the right areas, Bright Eat-in Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar & Bay Window, Nice Tile Fireplace in Family rm, Lg Master w/Walk-in Closet, Master Bath w/Dual Sinks, Separate Tub & Shower, Vaulted Ceilings, Upgraded Lighting, Covered Patio, Front Security Door, Huge Back yd w/Mature Trees, Desert & Grass Landscape, Community Tennis Courts, All This Just a Short Walk from Popular Desert Breeze Park, Minutes from Freeways, Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment!



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL JENNIFER -LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL



TENANT OCCUPIED VIEWING NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY



