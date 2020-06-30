All apartments in Chandler
633 East Flintlock Place

633 East Flintlock Place · No Longer Available
Location

633 East Flintlock Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Arizona Reflections

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check-out my 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jM6z8z7yzoY&brand=0

Beautiful corner lot home in Chandler! Located near McQueen and Pecos! Floor plan with wood flooring throughout. Eat in kitchen is complete with center island, a plethora of cabinets, and black/white appliances. Large loft at top of the stairs! Master suite has plush carpet with ceiling fan and picture windows. Spacious walk-in closet! Full bathroom with dual sink vanity and separate soaking tub + shower. Backyard features a covered patio with desert landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining. Has a doggy door! This home is sure to go quick, so come see it today!

Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 737-3226 and email noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com
View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,343.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 East Flintlock Place have any available units?
633 East Flintlock Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 East Flintlock Place have?
Some of 633 East Flintlock Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 East Flintlock Place currently offering any rent specials?
633 East Flintlock Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 East Flintlock Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 633 East Flintlock Place is pet friendly.
Does 633 East Flintlock Place offer parking?
No, 633 East Flintlock Place does not offer parking.
Does 633 East Flintlock Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 East Flintlock Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 East Flintlock Place have a pool?
No, 633 East Flintlock Place does not have a pool.
Does 633 East Flintlock Place have accessible units?
No, 633 East Flintlock Place does not have accessible units.
Does 633 East Flintlock Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 East Flintlock Place does not have units with dishwashers.

