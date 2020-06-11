6312 S. Onyx Dr.

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Sun Groves - Don't miss this great home with brand new paint inside! Kitchen opens to the great room and features tons of cabinet and counter space a center island and has stainless steel appliances and lease price includes refrigerator. Bedrooms are spacious and there is nice patio and landscaped backyard. Master bedroom is large and master bath includes dual sinks. Washer and dryer also included with laundry room cabinets for additional storage. Tile in kitchen, entry, laundry room and master bath.



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1525

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1525

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1525 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



