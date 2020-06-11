All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

6312 S. Onyx Dr.

6312 South Onyx Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6312 South Onyx Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Sun Groves - Don't miss this great home with brand new paint inside! Kitchen opens to the great room and features tons of cabinet and counter space a center island and has stainless steel appliances and lease price includes refrigerator. Bedrooms are spacious and there is nice patio and landscaped backyard. Master bedroom is large and master bath includes dual sinks. Washer and dryer also included with laundry room cabinets for additional storage. Tile in kitchen, entry, laundry room and master bath.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1525
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1525
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1525 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1883825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6312 S. Onyx Dr. have any available units?
6312 S. Onyx Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6312 S. Onyx Dr. have?
Some of 6312 S. Onyx Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6312 S. Onyx Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6312 S. Onyx Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6312 S. Onyx Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6312 S. Onyx Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6312 S. Onyx Dr. offer parking?
No, 6312 S. Onyx Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6312 S. Onyx Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6312 S. Onyx Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6312 S. Onyx Dr. have a pool?
No, 6312 S. Onyx Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6312 S. Onyx Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6312 S. Onyx Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6312 S. Onyx Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6312 S. Onyx Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

