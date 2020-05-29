622 W REDWOOD Drive

Amenities

Beautiful and very well-maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom rental home in Chandler, AZ that boasts desirable features throughout! home located in Fox Crossing! This home features many upgrades! Upon entering this home, you will find engineered hardwood floors, travertine tile and newer carpet throughout. There is a full bathroom and bedroom downstairs. The many other upgrades throughout include new blinds and shutters, upgraded downstairs bathroom, soft-water loop and RO system, the kitchen features granite countertops, an upgraded stainless-steel sink and appliances. The house is also wired throughout with surround sound. Sought after Chandler location, close to top performing schools (Hamilton High school and Basis).