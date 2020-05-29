All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 622 W REDWOOD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
622 W REDWOOD Drive
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

622 W REDWOOD Drive

622 West Redwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

622 West Redwood Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
Fox Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful and very well-maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom rental home in Chandler, AZ that boasts desirable features throughout! home located in Fox Crossing! This home features many upgrades! Upon entering this home, you will find engineered hardwood floors, travertine tile and newer carpet throughout. There is a full bathroom and bedroom downstairs. The many other upgrades throughout include new blinds and shutters, upgraded downstairs bathroom, soft-water loop and RO system, the kitchen features granite countertops, an upgraded stainless-steel sink and appliances. The house is also wired throughout with surround sound. Sought after Chandler location, close to top performing schools (Hamilton High school and Basis).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 W REDWOOD Drive have any available units?
622 W REDWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 W REDWOOD Drive have?
Some of 622 W REDWOOD Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 W REDWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
622 W REDWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 W REDWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 622 W REDWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 622 W REDWOOD Drive offer parking?
No, 622 W REDWOOD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 622 W REDWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 W REDWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 W REDWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 622 W REDWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 622 W REDWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 622 W REDWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 622 W REDWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 W REDWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College