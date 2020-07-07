6200 S DRAGOON Drive

6200 South Dragoon Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249 Solera Chandler
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Very nicely maintained 3 bed 2 bath house in a great South Chandler community. This house is in one of the best school districts in the state. The house is in a great location right near Lone Tree Golf Course and lots of shopping. The community has a pool available to residents.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
