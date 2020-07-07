All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

6200 S DRAGOON Drive

6200 South Dragoon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6200 South Dragoon Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Solera Chandler

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Very nicely maintained 3 bed 2 bath house in a great South Chandler community. This house is in one of the best school districts in the state. The house is in a great location right near Lone Tree Golf Course and lots of shopping. The community has a pool available to residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 S DRAGOON Drive have any available units?
6200 S DRAGOON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6200 S DRAGOON Drive have?
Some of 6200 S DRAGOON Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 S DRAGOON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6200 S DRAGOON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 S DRAGOON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6200 S DRAGOON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 6200 S DRAGOON Drive offer parking?
No, 6200 S DRAGOON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6200 S DRAGOON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 S DRAGOON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 S DRAGOON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6200 S DRAGOON Drive has a pool.
Does 6200 S DRAGOON Drive have accessible units?
No, 6200 S DRAGOON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 S DRAGOON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6200 S DRAGOON Drive has units with dishwashers.

