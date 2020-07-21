6121 S WILSON Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking volleyball court

NO ADMIN FEES OR MONTHLY ADMIN FEES. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in private cul-de-sac located within Cooper Commons. Open floor plan with upgraded tile in kitchen. Kitchen has an eat in area with an exit to the backyard. Kitchen opens into the family. Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are down the hall with bathroom at the end of the hall. Backyard has a cover patio and slab for a patio furniture or a nice table. Community has a basketball and volleyball courts. Come see me today.