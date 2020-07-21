6121 S WILSON Drive

6121 South Wilson Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249 Cooper Commons
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
volleyball court
NO ADMIN FEES OR MONTHLY ADMIN FEES. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in private cul-de-sac located within Cooper Commons. Open floor plan with upgraded tile in kitchen. Kitchen has an eat in area with an exit to the backyard. Kitchen opens into the family. Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are down the hall with bathroom at the end of the hall. Backyard has a cover patio and slab for a patio furniture or a nice table. Community has a basketball and volleyball courts. Come see me today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
