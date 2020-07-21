All apartments in Chandler
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

6121 S WILSON Drive

6121 South Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6121 South Wilson Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
basketball court
NO ADMIN FEES OR MONTHLY ADMIN FEES. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in private cul-de-sac located within Cooper Commons. Open floor plan with upgraded tile in kitchen. Kitchen has an eat in area with an exit to the backyard. Kitchen opens into the family. Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are down the hall with bathroom at the end of the hall. Backyard has a cover patio and slab for a patio furniture or a nice table. Community has a basketball and volleyball courts. Come see me today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 S WILSON Drive have any available units?
6121 S WILSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6121 S WILSON Drive have?
Some of 6121 S WILSON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6121 S WILSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6121 S WILSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 S WILSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6121 S WILSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 6121 S WILSON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6121 S WILSON Drive offers parking.
Does 6121 S WILSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6121 S WILSON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 S WILSON Drive have a pool?
No, 6121 S WILSON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6121 S WILSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 6121 S WILSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 S WILSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6121 S WILSON Drive has units with dishwashers.
