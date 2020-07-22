All apartments in Chandler
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:58 AM

6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive

6113 South Cypress Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6113 South Cypress Point Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sunbird Golf Resort

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
OWNER TLC Long Term, Unfurnished rental in SunBird Golf Resort. Quaint, 2bedroom/2bathroom home, inside stacked washer/dryer, newer kitchen appliances are in good shape, new carpet, built in shelves and display area offering storage w/aesthetic appeal! Extended/covered South facing back patio with sunshades that can be pulled down on all sides for privacy and relief from the AZ sun!1 car extra wide carport & outside storage area/room! Short walking distance to clubhouse which has a pool/spa, restaurant, activities, tennis, billiards, workout facility, on-site post office, 18 hole golf course and MUCH MORE!One tenant must be 55yrs of age to rent in SunBird.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive have any available units?
6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive have?
Some of 6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive offers parking.
Does 6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive has a pool.
Does 6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive have accessible units?
No, 6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive has units with dishwashers.
