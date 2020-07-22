6113 S CYPRESS POINT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool pool table hot tub tennis court

OWNER TLC Long Term, Unfurnished rental in SunBird Golf Resort. Quaint, 2bedroom/2bathroom home, inside stacked washer/dryer, newer kitchen appliances are in good shape, new carpet, built in shelves and display area offering storage w/aesthetic appeal! Extended/covered South facing back patio with sunshades that can be pulled down on all sides for privacy and relief from the AZ sun!1 car extra wide carport & outside storage area/room! Short walking distance to clubhouse which has a pool/spa, restaurant, activities, tennis, billiards, workout facility, on-site post office, 18 hole golf course and MUCH MORE!One tenant must be 55yrs of age to rent in SunBird.