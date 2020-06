Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

4 BDRM/2 BATH HOME IN SUNGROVES, LOCATED ON LARGE CUL-DE-SAC LOT AND NEXT TO GREENBELT, BEIGE INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT, CEILING FANS, TILE IN ALL AREAS EXCEPT KITCHEN, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, LARGE BREAKFAST BAR, FRIDGE INCLD (AS IS ICE MAKER NOT WORKING), 4TH BDRM CAN BE USED AS DEN OR BDRM, SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS, SPLIT MASTER. MICROWAVE HANDLE CRACKED BUT WORKS, AS IS.