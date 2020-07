Amenities

Great move-in ready, remodeled home in the heart of Chandler! New interior & exterior paint. All new light fixtures. New kitchen cabinets, new quartz countertops. Sparkling bathroom with updated vanity, shower, and toilet. All new flooring throughout. Brand new wood fence built around the backyard. Short term rental. No pets, no smoking.