5972 W MORELOS Street

Location, Location,Location!! Gorgeous 3 Bed | 2 Bath, Single story home in highly desirable neighborhood and Kyrene school district! Fresh interior and exterior paint and NEW carpeting throughout! The kitchen features Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, freshly painted cabinets, and a dining nook. Living room has high vaulted ceilings and filled with natural light. Master boasts an attached en-suite with dual vanity and a large walk-in closet. Backyard has a covered patio, great for outdoor entertaining. Close to major highways, Chandler mall, Intel and other amenities. Perfect to rent!!