5972 W MORELOS Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

5972 W MORELOS Street

5972 West Morelos Street · No Longer Available
Location

5972 West Morelos Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location, Location,Location!! Gorgeous 3 Bed | 2 Bath, Single story home in highly desirable neighborhood and Kyrene school district! Fresh interior and exterior paint and NEW carpeting throughout! The kitchen features Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, freshly painted cabinets, and a dining nook. Living room has high vaulted ceilings and filled with natural light. Master boasts an attached en-suite with dual vanity and a large walk-in closet. Backyard has a covered patio, great for outdoor entertaining. Close to major highways, Chandler mall, Intel and other amenities. Perfect to rent!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5972 W MORELOS Street have any available units?
5972 W MORELOS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5972 W MORELOS Street have?
Some of 5972 W MORELOS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5972 W MORELOS Street currently offering any rent specials?
5972 W MORELOS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5972 W MORELOS Street pet-friendly?
No, 5972 W MORELOS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5972 W MORELOS Street offer parking?
No, 5972 W MORELOS Street does not offer parking.
Does 5972 W MORELOS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5972 W MORELOS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5972 W MORELOS Street have a pool?
No, 5972 W MORELOS Street does not have a pool.
Does 5972 W MORELOS Street have accessible units?
No, 5972 W MORELOS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5972 W MORELOS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5972 W MORELOS Street has units with dishwashers.

