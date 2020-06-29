596 W MARIPOSA Street

Amenities

This lovely 2 bed, 2 bath property is now for rent in Chandler!! Featuring 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings and new wood tile floors in living room and bedrooms. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator INCLUDED! The kitchen is equipped with ample cabinet and counter space, a pantry and newer appliances. Gas cook top! Inside the master bedroom you will find a private bath along with a spacious walk-in closet. The fabulous backyard includes a covered patio and grassy area, perfect for relaxing. Great Chandler location and a quick walk to the community pool!