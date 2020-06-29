All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 596 W MARIPOSA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
596 W MARIPOSA Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

596 W MARIPOSA Street

596 West Mariposa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

596 West Mariposa Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This lovely 2 bed, 2 bath property is now for rent in Chandler!! Featuring 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings and new wood tile floors in living room and bedrooms. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator INCLUDED! The kitchen is equipped with ample cabinet and counter space, a pantry and newer appliances. Gas cook top! Inside the master bedroom you will find a private bath along with a spacious walk-in closet. The fabulous backyard includes a covered patio and grassy area, perfect for relaxing. Great Chandler location and a quick walk to the community pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 596 W MARIPOSA Street have any available units?
596 W MARIPOSA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 596 W MARIPOSA Street have?
Some of 596 W MARIPOSA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 596 W MARIPOSA Street currently offering any rent specials?
596 W MARIPOSA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 596 W MARIPOSA Street pet-friendly?
No, 596 W MARIPOSA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 596 W MARIPOSA Street offer parking?
Yes, 596 W MARIPOSA Street offers parking.
Does 596 W MARIPOSA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 596 W MARIPOSA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 596 W MARIPOSA Street have a pool?
Yes, 596 W MARIPOSA Street has a pool.
Does 596 W MARIPOSA Street have accessible units?
No, 596 W MARIPOSA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 596 W MARIPOSA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 596 W MARIPOSA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College