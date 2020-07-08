All apartments in Chandler
Location

5940 West Venus Way, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e633c8b0df ----
Coming soon! Come take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom home in this unbeatable Chandler location!

Great home, great community & great location! From the manicured landscaping to the rustic blue-tiled pool, this home offers a little bit of everything. The open floor plan is filled with natural light and boasts a recently remodeled kitchen that opens into the great room and formal areas. Tile in all the right places, granite counters in the kitchen and two full baths, ceiling fans throughout and the list goes on. Over-sized garage & N/S exposure. This home shows true pride of ownership with its numerous updates and upgrades. Kyrene school district!

1 pet only please.

Other leasing fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
2% Monthly Admin
1.5% TPT tax
$300 nonrefundable per pet fee upon lessor approval
Security deposit equal to one months rent

Biking Walking Path
Built In Microwave
Disposal
Granite Counters
Pets Allowed
Pool
Pool Maintenance Included
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5940 W Venus Way have any available units?
5940 W Venus Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5940 W Venus Way have?
Some of 5940 W Venus Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5940 W Venus Way currently offering any rent specials?
5940 W Venus Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5940 W Venus Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5940 W Venus Way is pet friendly.
Does 5940 W Venus Way offer parking?
Yes, 5940 W Venus Way offers parking.
Does 5940 W Venus Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5940 W Venus Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5940 W Venus Way have a pool?
Yes, 5940 W Venus Way has a pool.
Does 5940 W Venus Way have accessible units?
No, 5940 W Venus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5940 W Venus Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5940 W Venus Way does not have units with dishwashers.

