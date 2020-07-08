5940 W Venus Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e633c8b0df ----

Coming soon! Come take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom home in this unbeatable Chandler location!



Great home, great community & great location! From the manicured landscaping to the rustic blue-tiled pool, this home offers a little bit of everything. The open floor plan is filled with natural light and boasts a recently remodeled kitchen that opens into the great room and formal areas. Tile in all the right places, granite counters in the kitchen and two full baths, ceiling fans throughout and the list goes on. Over-sized garage & N/S exposure. This home shows true pride of ownership with its numerous updates and upgrades. Kyrene school district!



1 pet only please.



Other leasing fees:

$40 per adult application fee

$150 admin fee upon lease signing

2% Monthly Admin

1.5% TPT tax

$300 nonrefundable per pet fee upon lessor approval

Security deposit equal to one months rent



