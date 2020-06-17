Amenities

5856 S Robins Way Available 06/01/20 Paseo Crossing - EXCLUSIVE GATED COMMUNITY IN POPULAR CHANDLER LOCATION Beautiful Home, Perfect for Entertaining, Located in the Gated Community of Paseo Crossing. This home offers 5 Bedroom / 3.5 Bathroom & has it all. Newer Carpet & Tile throughout W/Custom Paint Colors. Master Bedroom Downstairs with all other Bedrooms Upstairs Including a Bonus/Enclosed Loft w/Built-In Wet Bar! Huge Kitchen has Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space that Over-looks into the Great Room. Large Back-Yard w/Beautiful Sparkling Pebble Tec Pool w/Built-In Waterfall! Covered Patio w/Flagstone Pavers.... 3 Car Garage w/RV Gate Including Additional Poured Concrete. This really is a MUST SEE...WeeklyPool Serviceas well as Landscapingis Included! This home is near highly rated public and charter schools such asCTA, Basis and Great Hearts

