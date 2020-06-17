All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

5856 S Robins Way

5856 South Robins Way · No Longer Available
Location

5856 South Robins Way, Chandler, AZ 85249
Paseo Crossings

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
carpet
5856 S Robins Way Available 06/01/20 Paseo Crossing - EXCLUSIVE GATED COMMUNITY IN POPULAR CHANDLER LOCATION Beautiful Home, Perfect for Entertaining, Located in the Gated Community of Paseo Crossing. This home offers 5 Bedroom / 3.5 Bathroom & has it all. Newer Carpet & Tile throughout W/Custom Paint Colors. Master Bedroom Downstairs with all other Bedrooms Upstairs Including a Bonus/Enclosed Loft w/Built-In Wet Bar! Huge Kitchen has Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space that Over-looks into the Great Room. Large Back-Yard w/Beautiful Sparkling Pebble Tec Pool w/Built-In Waterfall! Covered Patio w/Flagstone Pavers.... 3 Car Garage w/RV Gate Including Additional Poured Concrete. This really is a MUST SEE...WeeklyPool Serviceas well as Landscapingis Included! This home is near highly rated public and charter schools such asCTA, Basis and Great Hearts
Please TEXT Leora for showing Appointments: 480-516-3073or email atleorasolomon@gmail.com
APPLICATIONSONLINE: ArizonaEliteProperties.Com

(RLNE3345817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5856 S Robins Way have any available units?
5856 S Robins Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5856 S Robins Way have?
Some of 5856 S Robins Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5856 S Robins Way currently offering any rent specials?
5856 S Robins Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5856 S Robins Way pet-friendly?
No, 5856 S Robins Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5856 S Robins Way offer parking?
Yes, 5856 S Robins Way offers parking.
Does 5856 S Robins Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5856 S Robins Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5856 S Robins Way have a pool?
Yes, 5856 S Robins Way has a pool.
Does 5856 S Robins Way have accessible units?
No, 5856 S Robins Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5856 S Robins Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5856 S Robins Way does not have units with dishwashers.
