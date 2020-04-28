5809 W Butler Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home coupled with a 2 car garage. This home feels both spacious and warm. Features include vaulted ceilings, custom paint, brand new carpet, pergo flooring, a fireplace to snuggle up to during cooler winter months is located in the living room, a built in desk coupled with pantry are located within the kitchen, lovely atrium doors open to a beautiful patio and nicely landscaped backyard. For your added convenience there is a full sized washer & dryer within the 2-car garage.