Chandler, AZ
5809 W Butler Dr
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:34 AM

5809 W Butler Dr

5809 West Butler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5809 West Butler Drive, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home coupled with a 2 car garage. This home feels both spacious and warm. Features include vaulted ceilings, custom paint, brand new carpet, pergo flooring, a fireplace to snuggle up to during cooler winter months is located in the living room, a built in desk coupled with pantry are located within the kitchen, lovely atrium doors open to a beautiful patio and nicely landscaped backyard. For your added convenience there is a full sized washer & dryer within the 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 W Butler Dr have any available units?
5809 W Butler Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5809 W Butler Dr have?
Some of 5809 W Butler Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 W Butler Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5809 W Butler Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 W Butler Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5809 W Butler Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5809 W Butler Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5809 W Butler Dr offers parking.
Does 5809 W Butler Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5809 W Butler Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 W Butler Dr have a pool?
No, 5809 W Butler Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5809 W Butler Dr have accessible units?
No, 5809 W Butler Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 W Butler Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5809 W Butler Dr has units with dishwashers.
