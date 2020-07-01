All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 57 S TERCERA Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
57 S TERCERA Place
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

57 S TERCERA Place

57 South Tercera Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

57 South Tercera Place, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
CHARMING HOME is ultra-updated with newer tile (no carpet), interior newer paint. This one level 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom 1,205 sq.ft. home is light and bright, easy care and is perfect for you! two car garage, Very easy access to Chandler Mall and the 202 Quiet and private neighborhood. Fenced back yard. Common area has a swimming pool. Nice community park, facilities, pool, &play-ground. Front yard maintained by HOA. Perfect for your daily and/or entertaining lifestyle.See Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 S TERCERA Place have any available units?
57 S TERCERA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 S TERCERA Place have?
Some of 57 S TERCERA Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 S TERCERA Place currently offering any rent specials?
57 S TERCERA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 S TERCERA Place pet-friendly?
No, 57 S TERCERA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 57 S TERCERA Place offer parking?
Yes, 57 S TERCERA Place offers parking.
Does 57 S TERCERA Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 S TERCERA Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 S TERCERA Place have a pool?
Yes, 57 S TERCERA Place has a pool.
Does 57 S TERCERA Place have accessible units?
No, 57 S TERCERA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 57 S TERCERA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 S TERCERA Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College