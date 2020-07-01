57 S TERCERA Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

CHARMING HOME is ultra-updated with newer tile (no carpet), interior newer paint. This one level 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom 1,205 sq.ft. home is light and bright, easy care and is perfect for you! two car garage, Very easy access to Chandler Mall and the 202 Quiet and private neighborhood. Fenced back yard. Common area has a swimming pool. Nice community park, facilities, pool, &play-ground. Front yard maintained by HOA. Perfect for your daily and/or entertaining lifestyle.See Today!