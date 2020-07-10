5620 W Kesler St

Amenities
Beautiful Remodeled Home ~ New Bathroom Vanities, Fixtures, Travertine, Fresh Paint, Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Splash Walls, Giant Kitchen Pantry. Handsome Fireplace, Media Wall, 4 Bedrms & 4 Walk-In Closets! New Wood Laminate Floors Tile & Carpet. Master Has BIG Walk-in Closet, Dual Sinks, Unique Tube Shower, Lg Separate Tub w/ Bright Window Ledge, Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans Thru\'out. Inside Laundry, Extra Deep Garage w/ Cabinets. No Neighbors to South, Shady North Exposure in Back, Easy Care Yards w/ Faux Lawn, Mature Trees, Vast Flagstone Extension, New AC & Low E Windows! All This in a Single Level Beauty in Award Winning Kyrene School District, Close to Jcts of 101/202 & I-10. Move in Ready!
Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 3.5%nHelping Heroes Discount: Available for First Responders and Militaryn
12 Months
Disposal
Dryer
Garage