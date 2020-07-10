All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5620 W Kesler St

5620 West Kesler Street · No Longer Available
Location

5620 West Kesler Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Remodeled Home ~ New Bathroom Vanities, Fixtures, Travertine, Fresh Paint, Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Splash Walls, Giant Kitchen Pantry. Handsome Fireplace, Media Wall, 4 Bedrms & 4 Walk-In Closets! New Wood Laminate Floors Tile & Carpet. Master Has BIG Walk-in Closet, Dual Sinks, Unique Tube Shower, Lg Separate Tub w/ Bright Window Ledge, Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans Thru\'out. Inside Laundry, Extra Deep Garage w/ Cabinets. No Neighbors to South, Shady North Exposure in Back, Easy Care Yards w/ Faux Lawn, Mature Trees, Vast Flagstone Extension, New AC & Low E Windows! All This in a Single Level Beauty in Award Winning Kyrene School District, Close to Jcts of 101/202 & I-10. Move in Ready!

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 3.5%nHelping Heroes Discount: Available for First Responders and Militaryn

12 Months

Disposal
Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 W Kesler St have any available units?
5620 W Kesler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5620 W Kesler St have?
Some of 5620 W Kesler St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 W Kesler St currently offering any rent specials?
5620 W Kesler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 W Kesler St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5620 W Kesler St is pet friendly.
Does 5620 W Kesler St offer parking?
Yes, 5620 W Kesler St offers parking.
Does 5620 W Kesler St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5620 W Kesler St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 W Kesler St have a pool?
No, 5620 W Kesler St does not have a pool.
Does 5620 W Kesler St have accessible units?
No, 5620 W Kesler St does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 W Kesler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5620 W Kesler St does not have units with dishwashers.

