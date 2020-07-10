5620 W Kesler St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Remodeled Home ~ New Bathroom Vanities, Fixtures, Travertine, Fresh Paint, Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Splash Walls, Giant Kitchen Pantry. Handsome Fireplace, Media Wall, 4 Bedrms & 4 Walk-In Closets! New Wood Laminate Floors Tile & Carpet. Master Has BIG Walk-in Closet, Dual Sinks, Unique Tube Shower, Lg Separate Tub w/ Bright Window Ledge, Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans Thru\'out. Inside Laundry, Extra Deep Garage w/ Cabinets. No Neighbors to South, Shady North Exposure in Back, Easy Care Yards w/ Faux Lawn, Mature Trees, Vast Flagstone Extension, New AC & Low E Windows! All This in a Single Level Beauty in Award Winning Kyrene School District, Close to Jcts of 101/202 & I-10. Move in Ready!



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 3.5%nHelping Heroes Discount: Available for First Responders and Militaryn



12 Months



Disposal

Dryer

Garage