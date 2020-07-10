545 S Danyell Drive.

Amenities

OCCUPIED! AVAILABLE 3/29/2019. This fantastic 2BR 2BA home sits in the desired Chandler community. Great curb appeal with 2 car garage, easy to maintain landscaping and mature trees.



Inside you\'ll find vaulted ceilings in the living room with lots of light. The eat in kitchen features upgraded cabinets, dual sink, matching appliances and access to the rear yard.



A separate laundry room with extra storage. The guest bedroom is spacious and just off the hall bath. Your master bedroom is large with walk in closet and private en-suite bathroom, his/her sinks and private access to the rear yard!

STATUS: Occupied until 3/22



PLEASE READ THIS:



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Register for a Self-Guided Tour



Receive txt or email confirmation



On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:



GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



More Information:



AREA INFORMATION: 1243 sq ft

FLOORING: carpet/linoleum

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1988

YARD: Desert

Additional Amenities: Remodeled



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA Instructions



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



