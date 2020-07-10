All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

545 S Danyell Drive

545 South Danyell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

545 South Danyell Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07953af02c ----
OCCUPIED! AVAILABLE 3/29/2019. This fantastic 2BR 2BA home sits in the desired Chandler community. Great curb appeal with 2 car garage, easy to maintain landscaping and mature trees.

Inside you\'ll find vaulted ceilings in the living room with lots of light. The eat in kitchen features upgraded cabinets, dual sink, matching appliances and access to the rear yard.

A separate laundry room with extra storage. The guest bedroom is spacious and just off the hall bath. Your master bedroom is large with walk in closet and private en-suite bathroom, his/her sinks and private access to the rear yard!
STATUS: Occupied until 3/22

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: 1243 sq ft
FLOORING: carpet/linoleum
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1988
YARD: Desert
Additional Amenities: Remodeled

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

12 Months

Disposal
Vaulted Ceilings
W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 545 S Danyell Drive have any available units?
545 S Danyell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 S Danyell Drive have?
Some of 545 S Danyell Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 S Danyell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
545 S Danyell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 S Danyell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 S Danyell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 545 S Danyell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 545 S Danyell Drive offers parking.
Does 545 S Danyell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 S Danyell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 S Danyell Drive have a pool?
No, 545 S Danyell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 545 S Danyell Drive have accessible units?
No, 545 S Danyell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 545 S Danyell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 S Danyell Drive has units with dishwashers.

