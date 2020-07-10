545 S Danyell Drive.

Amenities
OCCUPIED! AVAILABLE 3/29/2019. This fantastic 2BR 2BA home sits in the desired Chandler community. Great curb appeal with 2 car garage, easy to maintain landscaping and mature trees.
Inside you\'ll find vaulted ceilings in the living room with lots of light. The eat in kitchen features upgraded cabinets, dual sink, matching appliances and access to the rear yard.
A separate laundry room with extra storage. The guest bedroom is spacious and just off the hall bath. Your master bedroom is large with walk in closet and private en-suite bathroom, his/her sinks and private access to the rear yard!
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
AREA INFORMATION: 1243 sq ft
FLOORING: carpet/linoleum
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1988
YARD: Desert
Additional Amenities: Remodeled
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
12 Months
Disposal
Vaulted Ceilings
W/D Hookups Only