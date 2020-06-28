5435 W BUFFALO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location Location Location !! Great 4 bedroom/3 bath, 3 Car garage home for rent with Pool in Driftwood Ranch. Close to Intel, I 10, 101, 202, Chandler Mall, Kyrene School District. This Beautiful Home features Brand new hardwood flooring throughout downstairs, Separate Family and Living area. Kitchen features Granite counter top, Island, Stainless steel appliances, pantry. Grand master upstairs with Balcony sitting, separate Tub-Shower. Other Two bedrooms and loft upstairs. Epoxy in garage. This Home Is A Must See. POOL and YARD Service included in rent.