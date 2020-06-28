All apartments in Chandler
5435 W BUFFALO Street
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

5435 W BUFFALO Street

5435 West Buffalo Street · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Luxury Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

5435 West Buffalo Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Driftwood Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Location Location Location !! Great 4 bedroom/3 bath, 3 Car garage home for rent with Pool in Driftwood Ranch. Close to Intel, I 10, 101, 202, Chandler Mall, Kyrene School District. This Beautiful Home features Brand new hardwood flooring throughout downstairs, Separate Family and Living area. Kitchen features Granite counter top, Island, Stainless steel appliances, pantry. Grand master upstairs with Balcony sitting, separate Tub-Shower. Other Two bedrooms and loft upstairs. Epoxy in garage. This Home Is A Must See. POOL and YARD Service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5435 W BUFFALO Street have any available units?
5435 W BUFFALO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5435 W BUFFALO Street have?
Some of 5435 W BUFFALO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5435 W BUFFALO Street currently offering any rent specials?
5435 W BUFFALO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5435 W BUFFALO Street pet-friendly?
No, 5435 W BUFFALO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5435 W BUFFALO Street offer parking?
Yes, 5435 W BUFFALO Street offers parking.
Does 5435 W BUFFALO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5435 W BUFFALO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5435 W BUFFALO Street have a pool?
Yes, 5435 W BUFFALO Street has a pool.
Does 5435 W BUFFALO Street have accessible units?
No, 5435 W BUFFALO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5435 W BUFFALO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5435 W BUFFALO Street has units with dishwashers.
