Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
5322 S Four Peaks Way
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:45 PM

5322 S Four Peaks Way

5322 South Four Peaks Place · No Longer Available
Location

5322 South Four Peaks Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Mesquite Grove Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This home was absolutely built for entertaining! Over $250,000 spent on landscaping, including a backyard oasis that is highlighted by a refreshing pebble tec pool with a rock waterfall, built in BBQ cooking station with a stainless steel grill, jacuzzi, syn-lawn, wooden palapa covered high-top tables, built-in bar/food service station, gorgeous tropical & desert landscaping, outdoor lighting, and an expansive covered patio. The front of the home opens to a private hard-scaped patio with a beautiful water feature, all nestled behind an iron gate. At 3,685 sq ft on nearly a 1/2 acre lot, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom property with an office/den is located in in the gated community of Mesquite Grove Estates, and features 12' ceilings, window treatments & ceiling fans throughout. A dramatic entryway leads to a living room with a gas fireplace & a beautifully appointed kitchen with granite tile counters, stainless steel appliances, staggered cabinets with an exceptional amount of storage, and an island with an over-sized sink. There is an additional expansive entertainment room with a spectacular built-in bar & glass french doors that open to the front patio. The spacious master suite includes a king-sized poster bed and matching dresser, a split vanity bathroom with a glass block enclosed shower, step-up jacuzzi tub, and a large walk-in closet with built-in floor-to-ceiling shelving & storage island. This split floor plan layout has two approx 12' x 12' guest bedrooms in addition to a second approx 15' x 12' master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. The laundry room includes a front loading washer & dryer, and there are two adjoining large two car garages with epoxy floor coating and cabinetry. Work from home or have kids who need a space to focus on their school work? You'll love the open office area with built-in desks with multiple work spaces & storage cabinets. 24 or 36 month lease term available. Rent is $2,995/month & includes pool service. $2,995 security deposit, $150 one-time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 & older. Available for immediate move-in. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 600 or higher. Dog welcome with owner approval and a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy & paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery. Copy and past the following link to view a walk through tour video of the home: https://youtu.be/yckWgkbR8nw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5322 S Four Peaks Way have any available units?
5322 S Four Peaks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5322 S Four Peaks Way have?
Some of 5322 S Four Peaks Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5322 S Four Peaks Way currently offering any rent specials?
5322 S Four Peaks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5322 S Four Peaks Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5322 S Four Peaks Way is pet friendly.
Does 5322 S Four Peaks Way offer parking?
Yes, 5322 S Four Peaks Way offers parking.
Does 5322 S Four Peaks Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5322 S Four Peaks Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5322 S Four Peaks Way have a pool?
Yes, 5322 S Four Peaks Way has a pool.
Does 5322 S Four Peaks Way have accessible units?
No, 5322 S Four Peaks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5322 S Four Peaks Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5322 S Four Peaks Way does not have units with dishwashers.

