5322 S Four Peaks Way

This home was absolutely built for entertaining! Over $250,000 spent on landscaping, including a backyard oasis that is highlighted by a refreshing pebble tec pool with a rock waterfall, built in BBQ cooking station with a stainless steel grill, jacuzzi, syn-lawn, wooden palapa covered high-top tables, built-in bar/food service station, gorgeous tropical & desert landscaping, outdoor lighting, and an expansive covered patio. The front of the home opens to a private hard-scaped patio with a beautiful water feature, all nestled behind an iron gate. At 3,685 sq ft on nearly a 1/2 acre lot, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom property with an office/den is located in in the gated community of Mesquite Grove Estates, and features 12' ceilings, window treatments & ceiling fans throughout. A dramatic entryway leads to a living room with a gas fireplace & a beautifully appointed kitchen with granite tile counters, stainless steel appliances, staggered cabinets with an exceptional amount of storage, and an island with an over-sized sink. There is an additional expansive entertainment room with a spectacular built-in bar & glass french doors that open to the front patio. The spacious master suite includes a king-sized poster bed and matching dresser, a split vanity bathroom with a glass block enclosed shower, step-up jacuzzi tub, and a large walk-in closet with built-in floor-to-ceiling shelving & storage island. This split floor plan layout has two approx 12' x 12' guest bedrooms in addition to a second approx 15' x 12' master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. The laundry room includes a front loading washer & dryer, and there are two adjoining large two car garages with epoxy floor coating and cabinetry. Work from home or have kids who need a space to focus on their school work? You'll love the open office area with built-in desks with multiple work spaces & storage cabinets. 24 or 36 month lease term available. Rent is $2,995/month & includes pool service. $2,995 security deposit, $150 one-time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 & older. Available for immediate move-in. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 600 or higher. Dog welcome with owner approval and a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy & paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery. Copy and past the following link to view a walk through tour video of the home: https://youtu.be/yckWgkbR8nw