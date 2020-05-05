5128 W JUPITER Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

West Chandler! This lovely single story, split floor plan home sits on a quite cul-de-sac across from green space and surrounded by trees. You will be close to everything and still feel hidden away. When you live here, you will have easy access to AZ 202, AZ 101, I 10, Intel, Tempe, Phoenix, ASU, Chandler Fashion Center and Sky Harbor. Enjoy the nearby Desert Breeze Park and Nozomi Aquatic Center. This community sits within the Kyrene Elementary District and Tempe High School District. 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / 2 car garage / vaulted ceilings / large windows / plantation blinds / ceiling fans / private backyard / covered patio. Available for vacation rental 30 day minimum lease unfurnished $2200.