Chandler, AZ
5128 W JUPITER Way
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:30 PM

5128 W JUPITER Way

5128 West Jupiter Way · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Luxury Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

5128 West Jupiter Way, Chandler, AZ 85226
Twelve Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
West Chandler! This lovely single story, split floor plan home sits on a quite cul-de-sac across from green space and surrounded by trees. You will be close to everything and still feel hidden away. When you live here, you will have easy access to AZ 202, AZ 101, I 10, Intel, Tempe, Phoenix, ASU, Chandler Fashion Center and Sky Harbor. Enjoy the nearby Desert Breeze Park and Nozomi Aquatic Center. This community sits within the Kyrene Elementary District and Tempe High School District. 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / 2 car garage / vaulted ceilings / large windows / plantation blinds / ceiling fans / private backyard / covered patio. Available for vacation rental 30 day minimum lease unfurnished $2200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5128 W JUPITER Way have any available units?
5128 W JUPITER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5128 W JUPITER Way have?
Some of 5128 W JUPITER Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5128 W JUPITER Way currently offering any rent specials?
5128 W JUPITER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5128 W JUPITER Way pet-friendly?
No, 5128 W JUPITER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5128 W JUPITER Way offer parking?
Yes, 5128 W JUPITER Way offers parking.
Does 5128 W JUPITER Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5128 W JUPITER Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5128 W JUPITER Way have a pool?
No, 5128 W JUPITER Way does not have a pool.
Does 5128 W JUPITER Way have accessible units?
No, 5128 W JUPITER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5128 W JUPITER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5128 W JUPITER Way has units with dishwashers.
