4911 W Geronimo

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 dog park on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d854232027 ---- *Occupied, available to be viewed beginning June 10th *Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is also required to first tour the rental home in person before submitting a rental application. Thank you .Single level, tile entry .Dining room with tile floor .Living room: vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, fireplace, plant shelves, tile/carpet .Kitchen: tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, pantry closet .Inside laundry room with tile floors and washer/dryer hookups .Split bedroom floor plan, built-in drawers and shelves in closets .Master bedroom: walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, bay window .Master bathroom: vaulted ceiling, separate tub/shower, double sinks, built-in plant shelves, glass block window, tile floors .Two car garage with auto opener and built in cabinets .Grass/desert front yard; Grass/desert back yard with block fence, gated dog run, RV gate and slab .Shallow pebble tech play pool with water fall and chemical service provided .Across from city park, down the street from elementary and middle school 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. *$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit*. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposit* .$1295.00 refundable .$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee