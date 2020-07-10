All apartments in Chandler
4911 W Geronimo
Last updated June 7 2019 at 9:50 PM

4911 W Geronimo

4911 West Geronimo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4911 West Geronimo Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Twelve Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d854232027 ---- *Occupied, available to be viewed beginning June 10th *Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is also required to first tour the rental home in person before submitting a rental application. Thank you .Single level, tile entry .Dining room with tile floor .Living room: vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, fireplace, plant shelves, tile/carpet .Kitchen: tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, pantry closet .Inside laundry room with tile floors and washer/dryer hookups .Split bedroom floor plan, built-in drawers and shelves in closets .Master bedroom: walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, bay window .Master bathroom: vaulted ceiling, separate tub/shower, double sinks, built-in plant shelves, glass block window, tile floors .Two car garage with auto opener and built in cabinets .Grass/desert front yard; Grass/desert back yard with block fence, gated dog run, RV gate and slab .Shallow pebble tech play pool with water fall and chemical service provided .Across from city park, down the street from elementary and middle school 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. *$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit*. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposit* .$1295.00 refundable .$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 W Geronimo have any available units?
4911 W Geronimo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 W Geronimo have?
Some of 4911 W Geronimo's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 W Geronimo currently offering any rent specials?
4911 W Geronimo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 W Geronimo pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 W Geronimo is pet friendly.
Does 4911 W Geronimo offer parking?
Yes, 4911 W Geronimo offers parking.
Does 4911 W Geronimo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 W Geronimo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 W Geronimo have a pool?
Yes, 4911 W Geronimo has a pool.
Does 4911 W Geronimo have accessible units?
No, 4911 W Geronimo does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 W Geronimo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4911 W Geronimo has units with dishwashers.

