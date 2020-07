4691 E TORREY PINES Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

REALLY NICE TWO STORY HOME OFFERING A FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING AREA , LARGE FAMILY ROOM, INFORMAL DINING, AND KITCHEN LAUNDRY ROOM AND BATHROOM ON FIRST FLOOR, SECOND FLOOR HAS ALL BEDROOMS, (MASTER IS REALLY LARGE) ALL APPLIANCES NON SMOKING AND LARGE REAR YARD FINISHED LANDSCAPED WITH GRASS. GREAT LOCATIONApply Here: https://secure.ntnonline.com/securelease/applicantdetails.cfm?propcode=4691Torreypines&unit=1529518 years and older residents must be a co-applicant NOT cosigner