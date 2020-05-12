4640 S WILDFLOWER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Fabulous resort-like waterfront home in Ocotillo. Former model home! Gorgeous NEW carpet. Custom two-tone paint. Ceiling fans throughout the home and Granite countertops, cabinets & lighting. Vaulted ceilings. Masterbedroom/breakfast nook bay windows over look lake. Pebble-tec pool with rock waterfall features. Pre-plumbed waterloop & central vac.Home has intercom & security system. Beautifully landscaped. Enjoy community benefits which include boating, fishing, tennis anddiscounts at Ocotillo golf course/club. Tenant is very flexible in showing. NO PETS! Owner/Agent