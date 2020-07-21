All apartments in Chandler
4630 East Torrey Pines Lane
4630 East Torrey Pines Lane

4630 East Torrey Pines Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4630 East Torrey Pines Lane, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Chandler Home for Rent - 4 Beds, 2 baths, 1959 sq ft. w/2 Car Garage. Home features Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans in all rooms, Stainless Steel Appliances, Master Bedroom with separate shower & Tub, Tile & carpet in all the right places. Water softener, Reverse osmosis. Beautiful landscaping with grass and rock. Located in Sun Groves near Riggs and Lindsay.

*Front & Back Yard Landscape maintenance included.

Call/text Barb 602-369-6116 for more information.

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 7/15/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 East Torrey Pines Lane have any available units?
4630 East Torrey Pines Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4630 East Torrey Pines Lane have?
Some of 4630 East Torrey Pines Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 East Torrey Pines Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4630 East Torrey Pines Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 East Torrey Pines Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4630 East Torrey Pines Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4630 East Torrey Pines Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4630 East Torrey Pines Lane offers parking.
Does 4630 East Torrey Pines Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 East Torrey Pines Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 East Torrey Pines Lane have a pool?
No, 4630 East Torrey Pines Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4630 East Torrey Pines Lane have accessible units?
No, 4630 East Torrey Pines Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 East Torrey Pines Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4630 East Torrey Pines Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
