Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4618 W Mercury Way Available 03/23/20 3 Bedrooms Plus Den! - Great home with 3 bedrooms and a den!! Open kitchen with tons of lighting and under cabinet lighting! Great laminate flooring throughout with brick fireplace in family room. Great backyard with Arizona room and grass with a corner gazebo perfect for a seating area! Call NOW!



***There IS a refrigerator at this home***



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1650

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1650

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1650 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



