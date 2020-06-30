All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4618 W Mercury Way
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

4618 W Mercury Way

4618 West Mercury Way · No Longer Available
Location

4618 West Mercury Way, Chandler, AZ 85226
Glenview Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4618 W Mercury Way Available 03/23/20 3 Bedrooms Plus Den! - Great home with 3 bedrooms and a den!! Open kitchen with tons of lighting and under cabinet lighting! Great laminate flooring throughout with brick fireplace in family room. Great backyard with Arizona room and grass with a corner gazebo perfect for a seating area! Call NOW!

***There IS a refrigerator at this home***

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1650
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1650
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1650 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE3824407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 W Mercury Way have any available units?
4618 W Mercury Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 4618 W Mercury Way currently offering any rent specials?
4618 W Mercury Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 W Mercury Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4618 W Mercury Way is pet friendly.
Does 4618 W Mercury Way offer parking?
No, 4618 W Mercury Way does not offer parking.
Does 4618 W Mercury Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4618 W Mercury Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 W Mercury Way have a pool?
No, 4618 W Mercury Way does not have a pool.
Does 4618 W Mercury Way have accessible units?
No, 4618 W Mercury Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 W Mercury Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4618 W Mercury Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4618 W Mercury Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4618 W Mercury Way does not have units with air conditioning.

