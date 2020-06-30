All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
458 W HIGHLAND Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:03 AM

458 W HIGHLAND Street

458 West Highland Street · No Longer Available
Location

458 West Highland Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**NO HOA** Fantastic 3 bedroom /2 bath home in the sought after Chandler community. This property features a large corner lot and low maintenance landscaping. The home is pet friendly but breed restrictions do apply. You will not want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 W HIGHLAND Street have any available units?
458 W HIGHLAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 458 W HIGHLAND Street have?
Some of 458 W HIGHLAND Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 W HIGHLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
458 W HIGHLAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 W HIGHLAND Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 458 W HIGHLAND Street is pet friendly.
Does 458 W HIGHLAND Street offer parking?
No, 458 W HIGHLAND Street does not offer parking.
Does 458 W HIGHLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 458 W HIGHLAND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 W HIGHLAND Street have a pool?
No, 458 W HIGHLAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 458 W HIGHLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 458 W HIGHLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 458 W HIGHLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 458 W HIGHLAND Street has units with dishwashers.

