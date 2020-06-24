All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4576 West Dublin Street

4576 West Dublin Street · No Longer Available
Location

4576 West Dublin Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Dawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Chandler Rental with Community Pool Just Minutes From Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 101/202, I-10 Freeways and Beyond! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Paint, Vaulted Ceilings, Perfect Mix of Carpet/Tile, Formal Dining Room, Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Updated Kitchen with White Cabinets and Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Half Bath Downstairs, Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hall Bath, Spacious Master Suite with Remodeled Bathroom, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fees. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4576 West Dublin Street have any available units?
4576 West Dublin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4576 West Dublin Street have?
Some of 4576 West Dublin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4576 West Dublin Street currently offering any rent specials?
4576 West Dublin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4576 West Dublin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4576 West Dublin Street is pet friendly.
Does 4576 West Dublin Street offer parking?
No, 4576 West Dublin Street does not offer parking.
Does 4576 West Dublin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4576 West Dublin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4576 West Dublin Street have a pool?
Yes, 4576 West Dublin Street has a pool.
Does 4576 West Dublin Street have accessible units?
No, 4576 West Dublin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4576 West Dublin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4576 West Dublin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
