4576 West Dublin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Chandler Rental with Community Pool Just Minutes From Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 101/202, I-10 Freeways and Beyond! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Paint, Vaulted Ceilings, Perfect Mix of Carpet/Tile, Formal Dining Room, Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Updated Kitchen with White Cabinets and Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Half Bath Downstairs, Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hall Bath, Spacious Master Suite with Remodeled Bathroom, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fees. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.