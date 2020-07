452 W PELICAN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool putting green garage

AS NEW! REMODELED 2018 with 60K+ UPGRADES IN MODERN COLORS & FEATURES. GREAT LOCATION & SCHOOLS IN ARDEN PARK, CLOSE TO PRICE CORRIDOR, PARKS, SHOPPING, DINING & 202-I-101 ACCESS. ALL NEW FLOORINGS: TRAVERTINE STONE, ENG WOOD, CARPET, TILE IN COOL COLORS. FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE/OUTSIDE WALLS & DOORS INCLUDING COOL DECK, PATIOS, KITCHEN & BATH CABINETS. 2-NEW BATHS, X-LARGE HIS/HER SHOWERS + 24'' RAIN SHOWER HEAD; ALL NEW PLUMBING, TUB, HARDWARE, FIXTURES, FANS, LED & CRYSTAL LIGHTINGS TO SMOKE ALARMS; QUARTZ KITCHEN COUNTERTOP , WOODEN WINDOW SHUTTERS; WROUGHT IRON STAIRCASE, NEWLY TILED FIREPLACE, LOFT & 20'X20' GAME ROOM ; PEBBLE-T POOL & WATERFALL, PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED FRONT & BACKYARD WITH PUTTING GREEN FEATURE. EXTENDED COOL DECK WALKWAY TO RV GATE. READY TO MOVE IN JUNE 1ST.