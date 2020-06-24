All apartments in Chandler
452 W CAROB Drive
452 W CAROB Drive

452 West Carob Drive · No Longer Available
Location

452 West Carob Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
Fox Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
In the heart of Ocotillo in Fox Crossing. Popular split floor plan with a private pool. Almost 3000 sq ft, 5 bedrooms plus 3 baths all on one level. 18 inch tile in all high traffic areas, decorator tiled back splash in kitchen. Great storage throughout home. Nice sized family room with gas fireplace, Laminate wood flooring, and built in media niche. Walk out slider from kitchen or family room to covered patio and over sized lot with easy maintenance, mature landscaping around the sparkling pool. Pool service weekly at $95 per month. Great neighborhood, close to schools, community parks, ideal location for shopping by Chandler Fashion Square, Intel, 101 & 202! Great Chandler Schools. Vacant and Easy to Show! Landscaping $70 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 W CAROB Drive have any available units?
452 W CAROB Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 W CAROB Drive have?
Some of 452 W CAROB Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 W CAROB Drive currently offering any rent specials?
452 W CAROB Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 W CAROB Drive pet-friendly?
No, 452 W CAROB Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 452 W CAROB Drive offer parking?
Yes, 452 W CAROB Drive offers parking.
Does 452 W CAROB Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 W CAROB Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 W CAROB Drive have a pool?
Yes, 452 W CAROB Drive has a pool.
Does 452 W CAROB Drive have accessible units?
No, 452 W CAROB Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 452 W CAROB Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 452 W CAROB Drive has units with dishwashers.
