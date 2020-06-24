452 W CAROB Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

In the heart of Ocotillo in Fox Crossing. Popular split floor plan with a private pool. Almost 3000 sq ft, 5 bedrooms plus 3 baths all on one level. 18 inch tile in all high traffic areas, decorator tiled back splash in kitchen. Great storage throughout home. Nice sized family room with gas fireplace, Laminate wood flooring, and built in media niche. Walk out slider from kitchen or family room to covered patio and over sized lot with easy maintenance, mature landscaping around the sparkling pool. Pool service weekly at $95 per month. Great neighborhood, close to schools, community parks, ideal location for shopping by Chandler Fashion Square, Intel, 101 & 202! Great Chandler Schools. Vacant and Easy to Show! Landscaping $70 per month.