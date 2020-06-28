All apartments in Chandler
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

441 S Emerson St.

441 South Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

441 South Emerson Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Magnificent 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home in Campo Verde Community/ 4150 SFT - Great Curb Appeal, UPGRADES GALORE. You walk into elegance starting with a beautiful private courtyard and a custom gate. Backed by the neighborhood park with matured trees for additional privacy and nice green views. Truly one of a kind with Tuscan style lighting only found in custom homes, multi level master suite containing private stairs to library and an office. Wrought/wood stair rails, custom flooring, upgraded appliances, carpet, wood, pattern porcelain tile (low maintenance) and many more. French doors from master and family room to the backyard patio. Gourmet kitchen with exquisite granite counters, double oven and 42'' cherry-wood raised panel cabinets with crown molding. Top notch metal/stone designer back splash, wooden shutters, blinds and media room with 7.1 surround sound.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL

(RLNE2574186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 S Emerson St. have any available units?
441 S Emerson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 S Emerson St. have?
Some of 441 S Emerson St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 S Emerson St. currently offering any rent specials?
441 S Emerson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 S Emerson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 S Emerson St. is pet friendly.
Does 441 S Emerson St. offer parking?
No, 441 S Emerson St. does not offer parking.
Does 441 S Emerson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 S Emerson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 S Emerson St. have a pool?
No, 441 S Emerson St. does not have a pool.
Does 441 S Emerson St. have accessible units?
No, 441 S Emerson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 441 S Emerson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 S Emerson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
