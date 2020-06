Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What a smokin' price for a great little home in the heart of Chandler! Three bedrooms and two baths! Huge great room with fireplace (decorative use only!)**Large, private lot with block fence! Bathrooms have been remodeled with tile shower in master, and tile inlays in hall bath! Kitchen has refrigerator, built-in microwave, smooth-top range! Pet-friendly home, as long as your pets are neutered and housebroken! You won't find a better deal!