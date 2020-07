433 E JASPER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS SINGLE LEVEL CHANDLER HOME! 3BR2BA2G! CORNER LOT! ACROSS FROM SUBDIVISION TOT LOT / PARK.! BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED W/FRONT PATIO! FRESH INTERIOR CUSTOM PAINT DEC 2019!NUMEROUS UPGRADES INCL 4.5'' SHUTTERS! NEW STAINLESS STEEL KIT APP W*CONVECTION*SMOOTH TOP STOVE! KITCH. BAY WINDOW, EAT IN AREA, MAPLE CABS W/CROWN MOULDING, STAGGERED UPPERS, PANTRY & BREAKFAST ISLE!NEUTRAL CARPET & OLD STONE NOCE TILE IN RAMBLING PATTERN. KIT OVERLOOKS FAM RM W/DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS THAT OPEN TO EXTENDED COVERED PATIO W/LOW MAINTENANCE SYNTHETIC LAWN!GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING!FRONT FORMAL DINING/LIVING ROOMS!OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH MA BR SPLIT LARGE MASTER W/BAY WINDOW!SEP TUB/SHOWER AND DOUBLE SINKS IN MA BA & WALK IN CLOSET. SRP RATED FOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY. SMALL DOG OF FOR ADD $50MO.