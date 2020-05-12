All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4230 E Firestone Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4230 E Firestone Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4230 E Firestone Dr

4230 East Firestone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4230 East Firestone Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
With a resort style backyard, this corner lot home is perfect for entertaining! The backyard features a private pool with rock water feature, covered patio, built in BBQ and bar, custom fireplace with sitting area and plenty of mature landscaping. The front also boasts a ton of curb appeal. Inside, the home features an open and inviting floor plan that boasts a huge kitchen with granite counters, island, maple cabinets and stainless appliances. Each bedroom is large, especially the master suite, complete with faux paint and a private bathroom with huge walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub and glass shower. Full size washer/dryer included. Regular pool service included in the rent. Come view today!

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 E Firestone Dr have any available units?
4230 E Firestone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4230 E Firestone Dr have?
Some of 4230 E Firestone Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 E Firestone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4230 E Firestone Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 E Firestone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4230 E Firestone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4230 E Firestone Dr offer parking?
No, 4230 E Firestone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4230 E Firestone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4230 E Firestone Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 E Firestone Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4230 E Firestone Dr has a pool.
Does 4230 E Firestone Dr have accessible units?
No, 4230 E Firestone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 E Firestone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4230 E Firestone Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College