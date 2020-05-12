4230 E Firestone Dr

Amenities

With a resort style backyard, this corner lot home is perfect for entertaining! The backyard features a private pool with rock water feature, covered patio, built in BBQ and bar, custom fireplace with sitting area and plenty of mature landscaping. The front also boasts a ton of curb appeal. Inside, the home features an open and inviting floor plan that boasts a huge kitchen with granite counters, island, maple cabinets and stainless appliances. Each bedroom is large, especially the master suite, complete with faux paint and a private bathroom with huge walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub and glass shower. Full size washer/dryer included. Regular pool service included in the rent. Come view today!



