423 E MEAD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

This home is also listed FOR SALE. Refer to MLS 6045880. 4055 sq. ft. Single Level, H-Style Design CONNECTS the INDOOR/OUTDOOR space that homeowners are craving! Features incl; Private Courtyard accessible from the Gourmet Kitchen. Formal Living, Dining, Family Rm, & Owners Suite w/direct access to a LARGE PRIVATE patio allowing you to bring the outside in! Additional interior features incl; 4 Bedrm.,Office, Bonus Rm. (could be used as a 5th Bedrm or Theater Rm.) Lrg. Open Concept Kitchen & Family Rm. Huge Laundry Rm. & Walk-in Pantry, Luxurious Master Bedrm. & En-suite w/over-sized shower, separate oval tub, Lrg. walk-in closet, his/her vanities & extra linen closet. Interior upgrades throughout incl; Travertine & Wood Flooring, 42'' Staggered Cabinets w/Crown Molding in Kitchen, Upgraded Kenmore Pro Stainless Appliances. Backyard upgrades incl; Pool, Spa, Lrg. Custom Fireplace & Pavered Seating Area, and a Built-in BBQ, Just Completed..Designer Two-Tone Custom Paint throughout. Minutes from Ocotillo Troon Golf Course, Restaurants, Movies, Shopping & Freeways. Located in Top Ranked Chandler Schools & the NEW Basis. This is "THE ONE" you've been waiting for. Don't miss out, book your showing TODAY!