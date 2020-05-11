All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

423 E MEAD Drive

423 East Mead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

423 East Mead Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Pinelake Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
This home is also listed FOR SALE. Refer to MLS 6045880. 4055 sq. ft. Single Level, H-Style Design CONNECTS the INDOOR/OUTDOOR space that homeowners are craving! Features incl; Private Courtyard accessible from the Gourmet Kitchen. Formal Living, Dining, Family Rm, & Owners Suite w/direct access to a LARGE PRIVATE patio allowing you to bring the outside in! Additional interior features incl; 4 Bedrm.,Office, Bonus Rm. (could be used as a 5th Bedrm or Theater Rm.) Lrg. Open Concept Kitchen & Family Rm. Huge Laundry Rm. & Walk-in Pantry, Luxurious Master Bedrm. & En-suite w/over-sized shower, separate oval tub, Lrg. walk-in closet, his/her vanities & extra linen closet. Interior upgrades throughout incl; Travertine & Wood Flooring, 42'' Staggered Cabinets w/Crown Molding in Kitchen, Upgraded Kenmore Pro Stainless Appliances. Backyard upgrades incl; Pool, Spa, Lrg. Custom Fireplace & Pavered Seating Area, and a Built-in BBQ, Just Completed..Designer Two-Tone Custom Paint throughout. Minutes from Ocotillo Troon Golf Course, Restaurants, Movies, Shopping & Freeways. Located in Top Ranked Chandler Schools & the NEW Basis. This is "THE ONE" you've been waiting for. Don't miss out, book your showing TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 E MEAD Drive have any available units?
423 E MEAD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 E MEAD Drive have?
Some of 423 E MEAD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 E MEAD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
423 E MEAD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 E MEAD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 423 E MEAD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 423 E MEAD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 423 E MEAD Drive offers parking.
Does 423 E MEAD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 E MEAD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 E MEAD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 423 E MEAD Drive has a pool.
Does 423 E MEAD Drive have accessible units?
No, 423 E MEAD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 423 E MEAD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 E MEAD Drive has units with dishwashers.

