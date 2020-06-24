All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4164 W VICTORIA Lane

4164 West Victoria Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4164 West Victoria Lane, Chandler, AZ 85226
The Greater Corona Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely home in desirable Corona Village Estates in Chandler. Vaulted living room with wood burning fireplace give this home a cozy feel. Formal dining area (can be used as an office). Eat-in kitchen with entrance to covered patio and larger than average backyard. Laminate wood flooring in all areas except for carpet in living room and bedrooms. Washer, dryer included. Washer, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher new in 2016. Stainless appliances. New architectual shingles 2016.HOA amenities: two community pools with spa, tennis courts, huge greenbelts and an elementary school a short walk from the home. Convenient to the 101, I-10, 202. Only a short distance to great shopping, restaurants and coffee shops in Chandler Fashion Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4164 W VICTORIA Lane have any available units?
4164 W VICTORIA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4164 W VICTORIA Lane have?
Some of 4164 W VICTORIA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4164 W VICTORIA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4164 W VICTORIA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4164 W VICTORIA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4164 W VICTORIA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4164 W VICTORIA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4164 W VICTORIA Lane offers parking.
Does 4164 W VICTORIA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4164 W VICTORIA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4164 W VICTORIA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4164 W VICTORIA Lane has a pool.
Does 4164 W VICTORIA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4164 W VICTORIA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4164 W VICTORIA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4164 W VICTORIA Lane has units with dishwashers.
